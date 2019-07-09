3610 Centerwood Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Private, quiet, desirable side by side duplex. Life here is like having your own home. This home has an open kitchen/dining room combo with plenty of counter space and cupboards for storage. Sliding glass patio doors off the kitchen open onto a great deck to sit and enjoy the lovely treed backyard. This property also offers on the upper level a large, comfortable living room and a powder room. The lower level has two nice sized bedrooms and a full bath. There is a large laundry room with extra room for storage as well as an attached two car garage. Please call Garnet Real Estate Services to schedule a showing at (651) 491-8005. Available August 1st. Possible early move in date. Visit our website at www.GarnetRealEstateServices.com.