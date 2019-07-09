All apartments in Lexington
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:54 AM

3610 Centerwood Rd

3610 Centerwood Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Centerwood Rd, Lexington, MN 55014
Lexington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Private, quiet, desirable side by side duplex. Life here is like having your own home. This home has an open kitchen/dining room combo with plenty of counter space and cupboards for storage. Sliding glass patio doors off the kitchen open onto a great deck to sit and enjoy the lovely treed backyard. This property also offers on the upper level a large, comfortable living room and a powder room. The lower level has two nice sized bedrooms and a full bath. There is a large laundry room with extra room for storage as well as an attached two car garage. Please call Garnet Real Estate Services to schedule a showing at (651) 491-8005. Available August 1st. Possible early move in date. Visit our website at www.GarnetRealEstateServices.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Centerwood Rd have any available units?
3610 Centerwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, MN.
What amenities does 3610 Centerwood Rd have?
Some of 3610 Centerwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Centerwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Centerwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Centerwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Centerwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 3610 Centerwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Centerwood Rd offers parking.
Does 3610 Centerwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 Centerwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Centerwood Rd have a pool?
No, 3610 Centerwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Centerwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 3610 Centerwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Centerwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Centerwood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Centerwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3610 Centerwood Rd has units with air conditioning.
