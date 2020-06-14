All apartments in Lakeville
17214 Embers Ave.

17214 Embers Avenue · (612) 888-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17214 Embers Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55024

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17214 Embers Ave. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1608 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17214 Embers Ave. Available 08/01/20 Very spacious *3Bed*2.5Bath Townhome in Farmington- Near AV/Lkvl Border- Available Aug 1 - Great location- near Apple Valley / Lakeville / Rosemount border. Close to HyVee on Pilot Knob, great restaurants, and shops. Upper level has 3 bedrooms on one level. MAIN LEVEL- Informal dining area that opens to nice size living room with gas fireplace. Large kitchen with plenty of cupboard space. 1/2 bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL- Master suite with private full bath and walk-in closet. Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath on this level. Property is located close to parks, shops and restaurants. Small pets allowed. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. MUST SEE! Available August 1, 2020

(RLNE3185660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17214 Embers Ave. have any available units?
17214 Embers Ave. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 17214 Embers Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
17214 Embers Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17214 Embers Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17214 Embers Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 17214 Embers Ave. offer parking?
No, 17214 Embers Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 17214 Embers Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17214 Embers Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17214 Embers Ave. have a pool?
No, 17214 Embers Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 17214 Embers Ave. have accessible units?
No, 17214 Embers Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 17214 Embers Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17214 Embers Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17214 Embers Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17214 Embers Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
