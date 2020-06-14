Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

17214 Embers Ave. Available 08/01/20 Very spacious *3Bed*2.5Bath Townhome in Farmington- Near AV/Lkvl Border- Available Aug 1 - Great location- near Apple Valley / Lakeville / Rosemount border. Close to HyVee on Pilot Knob, great restaurants, and shops. Upper level has 3 bedrooms on one level. MAIN LEVEL- Informal dining area that opens to nice size living room with gas fireplace. Large kitchen with plenty of cupboard space. 1/2 bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL- Master suite with private full bath and walk-in closet. Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath on this level. Property is located close to parks, shops and restaurants. Small pets allowed. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. MUST SEE! Available August 1, 2020



(RLNE3185660)