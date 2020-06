Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

Brand New Home! Never been lived in! Two story Bentley with loft floor plan. Home features concrete front porch, great room with fireplace, main floor den, 4 bedrooms up with loft, walk in closets, upper level laundry room, Upgraded front elevation siding, sprinkler system, and more! There is a possibility you could Rent to Own.