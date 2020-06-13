10720 39th Street N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Feel the natural flow of this well designed home the moment you walk in the door. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and attention to detail at every turn. The upper level comes with 4 spacious bedrooms, a usable loft, and convenient laundry access! Expansion possibilities are endless with the unfinished basement! Close to Lake Elmo Elementary-Welcome to our newest neighborhood, Legacy at North Star in Lake Elmo. Very friendly neighborhood offering a pool, clubhouse, basketball court and playground. Walking trails meander thru the community with picturesque backdrops-come by today to see what all of the buzz is about! Possible Option to Buy.