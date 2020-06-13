All apartments in Lake Elmo
10720 39th Street N
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:31 AM

10720 39th Street N

10720 39th St N · (612) 701-4375
Location

10720 39th St N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2427 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Feel the natural flow of this well designed home the moment you walk in the door. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and attention to detail at every turn. The upper level comes with 4 spacious bedrooms, a usable loft, and convenient laundry access! Expansion possibilities are endless with the unfinished basement! Close to Lake Elmo Elementary-Welcome to our newest neighborhood, Legacy at North Star in Lake Elmo. Very friendly neighborhood offering a pool, clubhouse, basketball court and playground. Walking trails meander thru the community with picturesque backdrops-come by today to see what all of the buzz is about! Possible Option to Buy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 39th Street N have any available units?
10720 39th Street N has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10720 39th Street N have?
Some of 10720 39th Street N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10720 39th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
10720 39th Street N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 39th Street N pet-friendly?
No, 10720 39th Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Elmo.
Does 10720 39th Street N offer parking?
Yes, 10720 39th Street N does offer parking.
Does 10720 39th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10720 39th Street N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 39th Street N have a pool?
Yes, 10720 39th Street N has a pool.
Does 10720 39th Street N have accessible units?
No, 10720 39th Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 39th Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10720 39th Street N has units with dishwashers.
Does 10720 39th Street N have units with air conditioning?
No, 10720 39th Street N does not have units with air conditioning.
