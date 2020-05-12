5776 130th Lane N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

This home features one level living with architectural flare. The private master wing is a retreat with a spa like walk in shower. The walk in closet is attached to the laundry room for convenience. Main level is abundant with windows and natural sunlight. Impressive gourmet kitchen offer wall ovens, vented hood, gas cook top, and oversize center island, and walk in pantry. Cooking, baking, and entertaining will be a delight. Finished basement includes wet bar and fireplace. This stunning home is located in the premier Adelaide Landing community. The neighborhood is built around preserving the existing wetland and wildlife, 100+ acres of open space, and 4+ miles of trails. Possible Rent with Option