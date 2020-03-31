All apartments in Hugo
4665 Victor Path

4665 Victor Path · No Longer Available
Location

4665 Victor Path, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2BD/3BA end unit townhome will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: fireplace, loft/home office. private master suite, overlooks nature pond, community pool, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 4665 Victor Path #10 Hugo, MN 55038

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4665 Victor Path have any available units?
4665 Victor Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 4665 Victor Path have?
Some of 4665 Victor Path's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4665 Victor Path currently offering any rent specials?
4665 Victor Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4665 Victor Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 4665 Victor Path is pet friendly.
Does 4665 Victor Path offer parking?
No, 4665 Victor Path does not offer parking.
Does 4665 Victor Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4665 Victor Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4665 Victor Path have a pool?
Yes, 4665 Victor Path has a pool.
Does 4665 Victor Path have accessible units?
No, 4665 Victor Path does not have accessible units.
Does 4665 Victor Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 4665 Victor Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4665 Victor Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 4665 Victor Path does not have units with air conditioning.

