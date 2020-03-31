Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2BD/3BA end unit townhome will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: fireplace, loft/home office. private master suite, overlooks nature pond, community pool, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 4665 Victor Path #10 Hugo, MN 55038