studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
54 Studio Apartments for rent in Oakdale, MN
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
Studio
$932
425 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Oakdale
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
North St. Paul
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
$878
425 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Parkview
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Roosevelt - Phalen Center
Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
340 sqft
Our beautifully landscaped community features studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Johnson Parkway Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our community is ideally located with easy access to I-94 and I-35E, in the heart of
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Battle Creek
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Parkview home! Located in
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Roosevelt - Phalen Center
Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
340 sqft
Our beautifully landscaped community features studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Johnson Parkway Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our community is ideally located with easy access to I-94 and I-35E, in the heart of
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
54 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
$1,475
575 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
8 Units Available
Hillside
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$855
350 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Glen
1736 Cope Ave - 1
1736 Cope Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$650
724 sqft
Space available in a multi-tenant building. Large reception area, private office, abundant storage, and shared parking lot. Quick access to 36, 35E, White Bear Ave, and 94. Secured entry and accessible ramp. Previously used as an optometry office.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Payne - Phalen
1286 Magnolia Ave E #4
1286 East Magnolia Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$690
500 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 10 miles of Oakdale
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
44 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
547 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
11 Units Available
Riverview
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,015
452 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Summit Hill
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$929
488 sqft
Grand and Dale apartments are the epitome of convenient living. The community is located on historic beautiful Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Everything you need from shopping to dining is within walking distance.
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 08:54 PM
$
23 Units Available
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
