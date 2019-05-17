3644 172nd Ln NE

Amenities
Available 07/01/19 3 BD Brand New Ham Lake Home for Rent - Property Id: 100314
Rambler with Walk Out and 4 Car Garage on 1.8 Acres. Main Level Laundry, Hardwood Floors, Granite Tops, White Enamel Cabinets and Trim, Knock Down Ceilings, Fire Place on Main and Lower Level, Ceramic Walk in Shower in Master. Wide Open Lower Level with Wet Bar, Sprinkler System and Hydroseeded Yard.
Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!
Qualifications :
550 credit score - Short Sales OK
3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK
No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK
No evictions
Ham Lake, Blaine, East Bethel, Linwood, Columbus, Oak Grove, Andover, Lino Lakes
*Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100314
Property Id 100314
(RLNE4706836)