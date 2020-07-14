All apartments in Goodhue County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:45 PM

20567 480th St

20567 480th Street · No Longer Available
Location

20567 480th Street, Goodhue County, MN 55992

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Zumbrota Farm House on 7.5 acres. 4 bed, 2 bathrooms with showers no tub. Original two story farmhouse with tons of character peace and tranquility. On 7.5 acres. New windows, shower, furnace, and more! Huge master bedroom on main floor or alternatively can be used as a family room as well as much sought after main floor laundry. Large lower level family/rec room with built in workshop and original wall to wall schoolhouse chalkboard! Garage, large yard, corn crib for storage is included. Other Outbuildings not included. Pets: One Small dog up to 40 lbs with a $500 refundable pet deposit. No Cats! Tenant cares for Lawn. Owner does snow removal !Propane, Septic, Well. Tenants pay electric,and propane. Trash included in the rent. Not set up to accept Section 8. Only qualified applicants accepted. $55 application fee for background check good for 30 days! If accepted the first months rent, security deposit same as rent amount, $150 lease fee, Pet Fee if pet, and a $7 admin fee to be collected. SHOWINGS. Weekdays after 5pm Weekends after 12pm only. Bob Vondal Renters Warehouse 507-251-9030 call for a showing today! Need good credit history.

Property Details

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20567 480th St have any available units?
20567 480th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodhue County, MN.
What amenities does 20567 480th St have?
Some of 20567 480th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20567 480th St currently offering any rent specials?
20567 480th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20567 480th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20567 480th St is pet friendly.
Does 20567 480th St offer parking?
Yes, 20567 480th St offers parking.
Does 20567 480th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20567 480th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20567 480th St have a pool?
Yes, 20567 480th St has a pool.
Does 20567 480th St have accessible units?
No, 20567 480th St does not have accessible units.
Does 20567 480th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20567 480th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20567 480th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20567 480th St does not have units with air conditioning.
