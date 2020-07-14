20567 480th St

Amenities

Zumbrota Farm House on 7.5 acres. 4 bed, 2 bathrooms with showers no tub. Original two story farmhouse with tons of character peace and tranquility. On 7.5 acres. New windows, shower, furnace, and more! Huge master bedroom on main floor or alternatively can be used as a family room as well as much sought after main floor laundry. Large lower level family/rec room with built in workshop and original wall to wall schoolhouse chalkboard! Garage, large yard, corn crib for storage is included. Other Outbuildings not included. Pets: One Small dog up to 40 lbs with a $500 refundable pet deposit. No Cats! Tenant cares for Lawn. Owner does snow removal !Propane, Septic, Well. Tenants pay electric,and propane. Trash included in the rent. Not set up to accept Section 8. Only qualified applicants accepted. $55 application fee for background check good for 30 days! If accepted the first months rent, security deposit same as rent amount, $150 lease fee, Pet Fee if pet, and a $7 admin fee to be collected. SHOWINGS. Weekdays after 5pm Weekends after 12pm only. Bob Vondal Renters Warehouse 507-251-9030 call for a showing today! Need good credit history.