4445 Douglas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

South Tyrol Hills nestles up to Minneapolis’s Chain of Lakes. A wooded retreat on the outskirts of Dwntwn; walking distance to Theo Wirth/Loppet Trl Center, West End. Convenient 394 and Hwy 100. Central to the airport, quick trips to Lake Minnetonka or a bite to eat and movie at West End. Served by Meadowbrook Elem, options of Breck, Blake and Benilde are 5 min. away. check out the 3D Virtual Tour.



Clean lines and open spaces create a Euro styled vibe in this Mid-Century home. Enjoy updates and multiple areas for entertaining whether inside or out. Two bedrooms up and two down, there are master bdrms on both levels. Each master also has direct access to deck space, areas for private renewal. The backyard is wonderfully landscaped for privacy, including multiple decks and a playhouse / garden shed. Post summer run, winter ski or simply a day at work that went a bit too long day, retreat to the hot tub on the back deck surrounded by trees and the wide-open heavens above