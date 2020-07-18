All apartments in Golden Valley
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:25 PM

4445 Douglas Avenue

4445 Douglas Avenue · (952) 484-2126
Location

4445 Douglas Avenue, Golden Valley, MN 55416
Cedarhurst

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2807 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
South Tyrol Hills nestles up to Minneapolis’s Chain of Lakes. A wooded retreat on the outskirts of Dwntwn; walking distance to Theo Wirth/Loppet Trl Center, West End. Convenient 394 and Hwy 100. Central to the airport, quick trips to Lake Minnetonka or a bite to eat and movie at West End. Served by Meadowbrook Elem, options of Breck, Blake and Benilde are 5 min. away. check out the 3D Virtual Tour.

Clean lines and open spaces create a Euro styled vibe in this Mid-Century home. Enjoy updates and multiple areas for entertaining whether inside or out. Two bedrooms up and two down, there are master bdrms on both levels. Each master also has direct access to deck space, areas for private renewal. The backyard is wonderfully landscaped for privacy, including multiple decks and a playhouse / garden shed. Post summer run, winter ski or simply a day at work that went a bit too long day, retreat to the hot tub on the back deck surrounded by trees and the wide-open heavens above

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 Douglas Avenue have any available units?
4445 Douglas Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4445 Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 4445 Douglas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4445 Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Valley.
Does 4445 Douglas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4445 Douglas Avenue offers parking.
Does 4445 Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4445 Douglas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Douglas Avenue have a pool?
No, 4445 Douglas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4445 Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4445 Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4445 Douglas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4445 Douglas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4445 Douglas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
