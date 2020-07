Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed internet access

Highland Park Apartments offers an excellent central location, just off Osborne Road between University and Central Avenues, four minutes from Interstate 694. We are adjacent to Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus and offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Additionally, our residents enjoy on-site laundry, heat included in rent and an expansive green space surrounding our property.