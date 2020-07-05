5586 Meister Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d499fc6099 ---- Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in Fridley. AVAILABLE 9/1/19. This home offers: Beautiful hardwood floors Spacious bedrooms with nice wooded view in each Balcony Large windows providing natural lighting Lots of kitchen cabinet space Cozy basement with gas fireplace Community pool available In unit full size washer and dryer 2 stall detached garage Please contact VSM Real Estate to schedule your showing today!!!!!!! Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable. 5. NO PETS. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Balcony, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - gas