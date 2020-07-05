All apartments in Fridley
Last updated August 29 2019

5586 Meister Road

5586 Meister Road · No Longer Available
Location

5586 Meister Road, Fridley, MN 55432
Black Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d499fc6099 ---- Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in Fridley. AVAILABLE 9/1/19. This home offers: Beautiful hardwood floors Spacious bedrooms with nice wooded view in each Balcony Large windows providing natural lighting Lots of kitchen cabinet space Cozy basement with gas fireplace Community pool available In unit full size washer and dryer 2 stall detached garage Please contact VSM Real Estate to schedule your showing today!!!!!!! Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable. 5. NO PETS. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Balcony, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - gas

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5586 Meister Road have any available units?
5586 Meister Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 5586 Meister Road have?
Some of 5586 Meister Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5586 Meister Road currently offering any rent specials?
5586 Meister Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5586 Meister Road pet-friendly?
No, 5586 Meister Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fridley.
Does 5586 Meister Road offer parking?
Yes, 5586 Meister Road offers parking.
Does 5586 Meister Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5586 Meister Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5586 Meister Road have a pool?
Yes, 5586 Meister Road has a pool.
Does 5586 Meister Road have accessible units?
No, 5586 Meister Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5586 Meister Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5586 Meister Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5586 Meister Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5586 Meister Road has units with air conditioning.

