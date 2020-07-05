1412 Osborne Road

Amenities
Laundry hookups! Garage! 4 bedroom 2 bath Home Fridley!
Check out this awesome two story 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Fridley.
The 4 bedrooms are split between the levels with 2 bedrooms on each floor, each floor also having a living room area.
Garage parking! Laundry room!
Just blocks away from Spring Lake and Lakeside Lions park.
House has a large fenced in backyard and a huge deck for leisure and socializing.
Easy access to highway 65 and highway 10 for an easy commute to work and play.
To Schedule a showing: Copy and paste the link- https://showmojo.com/l/9a20445080
Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-5
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant= All utilities including lawn care and snow removal.
Up to 2 pets: 1 dog or 2 cats with $400 deposit per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
