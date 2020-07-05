All apartments in Fridley
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:44 PM

1412 Osborne Road

1412 Osborne Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Osborne Road Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Meadowmore Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Laundry hookups! Garage! 4 bedroom 2 bath Home Fridley!

Check out this awesome two story 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Fridley.
The 4 bedrooms are split between the levels with 2 bedrooms on each floor, each floor also having a living room area.
Garage parking! Laundry room!
Just blocks away from Spring Lake and Lakeside Lions park.
House has a large fenced in backyard and a huge deck for leisure and socializing.
Easy access to highway 65 and highway 10 for an easy commute to work and play.

To Schedule a showing: Copy and paste the link- https://showmojo.com/l/9a20445080

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-5
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant= All utilities including lawn care and snow removal.
Up to 2 pets: 1 dog or 2 cats with $400 deposit per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

To Schedule a showing: Copy and paste the link- https://showmojo.com/l/9a20445080

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Osborne Road have any available units?
1412 Osborne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 1412 Osborne Road have?
Some of 1412 Osborne Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Osborne Road currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Osborne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Osborne Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Osborne Road is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Osborne Road offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Osborne Road offers parking.
Does 1412 Osborne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Osborne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Osborne Road have a pool?
No, 1412 Osborne Road does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Osborne Road have accessible units?
No, 1412 Osborne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Osborne Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Osborne Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Osborne Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1412 Osborne Road has units with air conditioning.

