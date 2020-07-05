1412 Osborne Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Laundry hookups! Garage! 4 bedroom 2 bath Home Fridley!



Check out this awesome two story 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Fridley.

The 4 bedrooms are split between the levels with 2 bedrooms on each floor, each floor also having a living room area.

Garage parking! Laundry room!

Just blocks away from Spring Lake and Lakeside Lions park.

House has a large fenced in backyard and a huge deck for leisure and socializing.

Easy access to highway 65 and highway 10 for an easy commute to work and play.



To Schedule a showing: Copy and paste the link- https://showmojo.com/l/9a20445080



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-5

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant= All utilities including lawn care and snow removal.

Up to 2 pets: 1 dog or 2 cats with $400 deposit per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



