Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available 06/01/20 Beaches all closed? No problem! Love to go boating or fishing? This one-level lakefront property is the perfect place to unwind after a long day or to build memories for a lifetime. 1/2 hour from the Twin Cities. This property has all hard and tile floors, updated kitchen appliances, and a lovely lake view. Private dock available. House also has an office and a shed as well as onsite laundry!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/forest-lake-mn?lid=13244862



(RLNE5713433)