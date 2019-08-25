910 11th Street

Amenities

MOVE-IN TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 3 stall insulated garage in Farmington Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range Come home to peaceful Farmington! - New to the area? Get to know Farmington - Farmington Resident Guide - http://farmingtonmn.gov/community/new_resident/resident_guide Home Features: - Vaulted Ceilings - Direct access to deck with HUGE patio space and fenced-in backyard just off kitchen/living room/dining areas - Open kitchen - Stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar - Cherry floors - Washer and dryer in unit - Spacious lower level family room - TONS of closet and storage space throughout - Walking distance to park - 3 Car Garage - Open Kitchen that flows into Dining Room - Pet Friendly (Ask about our pet requirements) - Common area children's playground area paid for by the homeowner, exclusive use by homes within the neighborhood association Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: Central heat & Air (electric & Gas), water, sewer, trash, phone, internet, cable and lawn/snow care. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). Owner will consider max of 2 pets, both under 25 lbs each. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. 8. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds