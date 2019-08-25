All apartments in Farmington
910 11th Street
Last updated August 25 2019 at 4:24 AM

910 11th Street

910 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 11th Street, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/64dd4f70a7 ---- MOVE-IN TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 3 stall insulated garage in Farmington Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range Come home to peaceful Farmington! - New to the area? Get to know Farmington - Farmington Resident Guide - http://farmingtonmn.gov/community/new_resident/resident_guide Home Features: - Vaulted Ceilings - Direct access to deck with HUGE patio space and fenced-in backyard just off kitchen/living room/dining areas - Open kitchen - Stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar - Cherry floors - Washer and dryer in unit - Spacious lower level family room - TONS of closet and storage space throughout - Walking distance to park - 3 Car Garage - Open Kitchen that flows into Dining Room - Pet Friendly (Ask about our pet requirements) - Common area children's playground area paid for by the homeowner, exclusive use by homes within the neighborhood association Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: Central heat & Air (electric & Gas), water, sewer, trash, phone, internet, cable and lawn/snow care. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). Owner will consider max of 2 pets, both under 25 lbs each. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. 8. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 11th Street have any available units?
910 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 910 11th Street have?
Some of 910 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
910 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 910 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 910 11th Street offers parking.
Does 910 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 11th Street have a pool?
No, 910 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 910 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 910 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 910 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 910 11th Street has units with air conditioning.

