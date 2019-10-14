All apartments in Farmington
408 5th St
Last updated October 14 2019

408 5th St

408 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

408 5th Street, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Another listing by Jenny and Linda of Renters Warehouse! You will love this sweet house and yard! All updated with tons of charm! Open concept and ready to move in. Beautiful ceramic tile in kitchen area. Master bedroom has double french doors. Full basement with laundry and tons of storage. Fenced in yard with wrap around deck. Single carport. Sorry no pets. Not approved for Section 8. RENT: $1100, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1100, ONE TIME LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $150, MONTHLY RECORDING AND ACCOUNTING FEE: $7.00. APPLICATION FEE for persons 18+ yrs of age. 12 month minimum lease or longer preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 5th St have any available units?
408 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
Is 408 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
408 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 408 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington.
Does 408 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 408 5th St offers parking.
Does 408 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 5th St have a pool?
No, 408 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 408 5th St have accessible units?
No, 408 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 408 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 5th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 5th St does not have units with air conditioning.

