408 5th St

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

Another listing by Jenny and Linda of Renters Warehouse! You will love this sweet house and yard! All updated with tons of charm! Open concept and ready to move in. Beautiful ceramic tile in kitchen area. Master bedroom has double french doors. Full basement with laundry and tons of storage. Fenced in yard with wrap around deck. Single carport. Sorry no pets. Not approved for Section 8. RENT: $1100, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1100, ONE TIME LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $150, MONTHLY RECORDING AND ACCOUNTING FEE: $7.00. APPLICATION FEE for persons 18+ yrs of age. 12 month minimum lease or longer preferred.