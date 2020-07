Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e4edb105f ---- Large 4 bedroom 2 bath Farmington single family home on large corner lot with large 2 car garage. Prefer no pets, but will consider a small pet on a case by case basis. This property does not accept Section 8, and available July 1st. Call Matt at 952-260-2508 for a private showing.