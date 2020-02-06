All apartments in Farmington
19954 Dover Court
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:20 PM

19954 Dover Court

19954 Dover Court · No Longer Available
Location

19954 Dover Court, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Stunning two story in Park View Ponds neighborhood. This one has it all! Rich cabinetry in the kitchen, stainless appliances, a new deck and a completely private fenced backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19954 Dover Court have any available units?
19954 Dover Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 19954 Dover Court have?
Some of 19954 Dover Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19954 Dover Court currently offering any rent specials?
19954 Dover Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19954 Dover Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 19954 Dover Court is pet friendly.
Does 19954 Dover Court offer parking?
No, 19954 Dover Court does not offer parking.
Does 19954 Dover Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19954 Dover Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19954 Dover Court have a pool?
No, 19954 Dover Court does not have a pool.
Does 19954 Dover Court have accessible units?
No, 19954 Dover Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19954 Dover Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 19954 Dover Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19954 Dover Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19954 Dover Court does not have units with air conditioning.

