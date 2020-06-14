/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
42 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Excelsior, MN
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
693 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Excelsior Manor
838 3rd Avenue, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
838 3rd Avenue - 305 Available 05/15/20 - Smoke-free Community (RLNE3869617)
Results within 5 miles of Excelsior
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,294
926 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1149 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,152
722 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
2 Units Available
Lake Hazeltine
3400 Autumn Woods Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1282 sqft
Stunning views of Lake Hazeltine. All townhomes have a private entry, a spacious floor plan and a modern, fully equipped kitchen. Landscaped gardens include picnic areas with barbecue grills and a pergola.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,420
717 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
3414 Autumn Woods Drive
3414 Autumn Woods Drive, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,885
1342 sqft
Available August 2nd. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This apartment includes a private entry, lots of windows, fireplace, attached garage, and an in unit washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Excelsior
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,661
844 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Ideally located near the beautiful Minnetonka Loop Trail and the Ridgedale Regional Center. Enjoy 24-hour gym, club house, pool and more.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
1 Unit Available
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
730 sqft
Within easy distance to lakes, rivers and beaches, this suburb of the Twin Cities is close to everything. Amenities include a fitness facility, pool, hot tub and fire pit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,132
745 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,220
717 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
22 Units Available
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,346
844 sqft
Close to the stunning beauty of Lake Minnetonka, Gates at Carlson Center is also connected to the wider locale via I-494 and I-394. Fully furnished apartments are supported by concierge and 24-hour maintenance services.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,273
713 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
759 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
797 sqft
Convenient location near US-212, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, balcony or patio. The luxury community offers amenities like a pool, sauna, basketball court and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,077
817 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
881 sqft
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,230
808 sqft
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,441
800 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
5 Units Available
Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,158
708 sqft
Situated with breathtaking views of Bent Creek Golf Course. Units offer residents dishwasher, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Luxury community features a clubhouse, courtyard, gym, pool and sauna.
