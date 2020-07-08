603 Lake St #311

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony cable included parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Gables Condo For Rent! In the Heart of Excelsior! - Incredible Location, with an unobstructed view of Lake Minnetonka. Two Bedroom, two bathroom condo in the Gables of Excelsior. Corner unit with privacy and wrap around balcony. Two separate Living spaces - formal and informal. Spacious Master Bedroom with views of the lake, Large Master bathroom with walk in closet and shower. Guest bedroom also has window and good sized closet. Condo holds a pocket office, and full laundry room. Great storage throughout. As well as annex across the hallway.



*A dock slip is available to use for the summer through the condo association for an additional fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5769518)