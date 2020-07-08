All apartments in Excelsior
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

603 Lake St #311

603 Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

603 Lake Street, Excelsior, MN 55331

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cable included
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Gables Condo For Rent! In the Heart of Excelsior! - Incredible Location, with an unobstructed view of Lake Minnetonka. Two Bedroom, two bathroom condo in the Gables of Excelsior. Corner unit with privacy and wrap around balcony. Two separate Living spaces - formal and informal. Spacious Master Bedroom with views of the lake, Large Master bathroom with walk in closet and shower. Guest bedroom also has window and good sized closet. Condo holds a pocket office, and full laundry room. Great storage throughout. As well as annex across the hallway.

*A dock slip is available to use for the summer through the condo association for an additional fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Lake St #311 have any available units?
603 Lake St #311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Excelsior, MN.
What amenities does 603 Lake St #311 have?
Some of 603 Lake St #311's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Lake St #311 currently offering any rent specials?
603 Lake St #311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Lake St #311 pet-friendly?
No, 603 Lake St #311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Excelsior.
Does 603 Lake St #311 offer parking?
Yes, 603 Lake St #311 offers parking.
Does 603 Lake St #311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Lake St #311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Lake St #311 have a pool?
Yes, 603 Lake St #311 has a pool.
Does 603 Lake St #311 have accessible units?
No, 603 Lake St #311 does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Lake St #311 have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Lake St #311 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Lake St #311 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 Lake St #311 has units with air conditioning.

