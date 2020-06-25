7725 Tanglewood Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely Twin Home w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Flrs, Gourmet Kitch, Deck, Patio, Fenced Backyard! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!



Located near Bush Lake Rd & 494 off Braemar Golf Course on a private cul-de-sac and in the Edina School District.



This updated 3 bedroom 3 bath twin home features a multi-layered open floor plan with a gourmet-eat-in kitchen, granite counter-tops, new hardwood floors. The formal dining room offers room for larger gatherings, and a spacious living room boasts high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and a walkout deck. The large master bedroom suite offers plenty of privacy. The lower level features a warm family room centered around another fireplace, guest bedroom, and a walkout patio with a fenced backyard. Includes washer/dryer and a 2-car attached garage.

Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care & snow removal included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Small pets considered.



To schedule a showing call or text 952-905-6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com



(RLNE1845805)