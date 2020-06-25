All apartments in Edina
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

7725 Tanglewood Ct

7725 Tanglewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

7725 Tanglewood Court, Edina, MN 55439
Dewey Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely Twin Home w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Flrs, Gourmet Kitch, Deck, Patio, Fenced Backyard! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!

Located near Bush Lake Rd & 494 off Braemar Golf Course on a private cul-de-sac and in the Edina School District.

This updated 3 bedroom 3 bath twin home features a multi-layered open floor plan with a gourmet-eat-in kitchen, granite counter-tops, new hardwood floors. The formal dining room offers room for larger gatherings, and a spacious living room boasts high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and a walkout deck. The large master bedroom suite offers plenty of privacy. The lower level features a warm family room centered around another fireplace, guest bedroom, and a walkout patio with a fenced backyard. Includes washer/dryer and a 2-car attached garage.
Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care & snow removal included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Small pets considered.

To schedule a showing call or text 952-905-6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com

(RLNE1845805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7725 Tanglewood Ct have any available units?
7725 Tanglewood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 7725 Tanglewood Ct have?
Some of 7725 Tanglewood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7725 Tanglewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7725 Tanglewood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7725 Tanglewood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7725 Tanglewood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7725 Tanglewood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7725 Tanglewood Ct offers parking.
Does 7725 Tanglewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7725 Tanglewood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7725 Tanglewood Ct have a pool?
No, 7725 Tanglewood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7725 Tanglewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 7725 Tanglewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7725 Tanglewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7725 Tanglewood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7725 Tanglewood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7725 Tanglewood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
