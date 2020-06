Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Edina twin home, 3br plus small office that can be small 4th br, full bath and vanity area wsink off mbr, small half-bath off kitchen, large kit down w eating area, lv rm and dining room w fplc and patio, large private backyard, att very large dbl garage wopener, utility room off kitchen w wd, central ac, great location near HW169 and 62, new large bay window in living room wview, new 6-panel doors thru-out, highest- rated Edina schools