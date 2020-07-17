7003 Mccauley Trl S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available August 21st! This lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath twin home has over 2000 finished sq ft! Coveted Edina schools! There are 2 beds on the upper-level one being the master with ensuite 1/2 bath. Open living room and dining room. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample countertop, and cabinet space with access to the private rear deck. The walkout basement is fully finished with a large family room, electric fireplace, 3rd bedroom, bathroom, and laundry room. Oversized 2 car garage. No pets, please. Lawn mowing included!!! Tenant is responsible for utilities, weed control, and snow removal. (Application $55 per adult.) (Rent:$2,050 + $7/mo. P&R, Fee, Security deposit $2,050) (One-time $150 admin fee due at lease signing)