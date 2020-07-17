All apartments in Edina
Edina, MN
7003 Mccauley Trl S
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:45 PM

7003 Mccauley Trl S

7003 Mccauley Trail South · No Longer Available
Edina
Location

7003 Mccauley Trail South, Edina, MN 55439
Indian Trails

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available August 21st! This lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath twin home has over 2000 finished sq ft! Coveted Edina schools! There are 2 beds on the upper-level one being the master with ensuite 1/2 bath. Open living room and dining room. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample countertop, and cabinet space with access to the private rear deck. The walkout basement is fully finished with a large family room, electric fireplace, 3rd bedroom, bathroom, and laundry room. Oversized 2 car garage. No pets, please. Lawn mowing included!!! Tenant is responsible for utilities, weed control, and snow removal. (Application $55 per adult.) (Rent:$2,050 + $7/mo. P&R, Fee, Security deposit $2,050) (One-time $150 admin fee due at lease signing)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7003 Mccauley Trl S have any available units?
7003 Mccauley Trl S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 7003 Mccauley Trl S have?
Some of 7003 Mccauley Trl S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7003 Mccauley Trl S currently offering any rent specials?
7003 Mccauley Trl S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7003 Mccauley Trl S pet-friendly?
No, 7003 Mccauley Trl S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 7003 Mccauley Trl S offer parking?
Yes, 7003 Mccauley Trl S offers parking.
Does 7003 Mccauley Trl S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7003 Mccauley Trl S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7003 Mccauley Trl S have a pool?
Yes, 7003 Mccauley Trl S has a pool.
Does 7003 Mccauley Trl S have accessible units?
No, 7003 Mccauley Trl S does not have accessible units.
Does 7003 Mccauley Trl S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7003 Mccauley Trl S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7003 Mccauley Trl S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7003 Mccauley Trl S does not have units with air conditioning.
