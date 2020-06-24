All apartments in Edina
Last updated November 10 2019 at 9:44 AM

6639 Vernon Avenue South

6639 Vernon Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

6639 Vernon Ave S, Edina, MN 55436
Londonderry

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
pool table
racquetball court
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Fully furnished, short term corporate rental. One bedroom plus den in Edina (affluent, inner ring Minneapolis suburb) with deck and sunny southern exposure.

Concrete construction (including common walls) means quiet! Step down adds dimension to living room with rare wood burning fireplace. Eat-in/work-in fully furnished kitchen. Formal dining room features expandable dining table with seating for six. Den with work area provides beautiful view of forested grounds. Private deck overlooks grounds containing landscaping valued at over one million dollars - truly a million dollar view!

Amenities include indoor & outdoor swimming pools, hot tub, sauna, exercise room with updated equipment, tennis court, racquetball, game room (slate top pool table), party room & guest apartment. On-site management.

Near major freeways with access to airport, Mall of America, public transportation, local hospitals, Twin, Vikings, Gophers and many corporate headquarters - United Healthcare, Supervalu, General Mills, Best Buy, Target, Toro, Ameriprise, Donaldson, Thrivent, Lifetouch, Nash Finch, Aveda, Regis, Medtronic, Pentair, 3M.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6639 Vernon Avenue South have any available units?
6639 Vernon Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 6639 Vernon Avenue South have?
Some of 6639 Vernon Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6639 Vernon Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
6639 Vernon Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6639 Vernon Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 6639 Vernon Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 6639 Vernon Avenue South offer parking?
No, 6639 Vernon Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 6639 Vernon Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6639 Vernon Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6639 Vernon Avenue South have a pool?
Yes, 6639 Vernon Avenue South has a pool.
Does 6639 Vernon Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 6639 Vernon Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 6639 Vernon Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6639 Vernon Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6639 Vernon Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6639 Vernon Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
