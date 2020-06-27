All apartments in Edina
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

6218 France Ave.

6218 France Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6218 France Avenue South, Edina, MN 55410
Pamela Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6218 France Ave Available 09/01/19 Extremely Spacious Edina Duplex - Huge Yard!! - Another great listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!

This 4 bedroom home offers plenty of space and storage for the whole family/roommates. Features two kitchens up and down, both with dishwashers, sinks and a refrigerator. Lower level also features two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Two more bedrooms and full bath on 2nd floor. Great deck off the back of the house that leads down to a HUGE YARD! Two car attached garage plus laundry in the home. Home also offers central air as well. Come see this gem!!

Tenant is responsible for utilities (Electric, Gas, Trash) along with lawn care and snow removal.
Owner pays for water and sewer charges.

The duplex is located just north of highway 62, on France Avenue. Very close to Southdale shopping center, bus lines, great restaurants and the trendy 50th and France shops.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply.

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2436600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 France Ave. have any available units?
6218 France Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 6218 France Ave. have?
Some of 6218 France Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6218 France Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6218 France Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 France Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6218 France Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6218 France Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6218 France Ave. offers parking.
Does 6218 France Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6218 France Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 France Ave. have a pool?
No, 6218 France Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6218 France Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6218 France Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 France Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6218 France Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6218 France Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6218 France Ave. has units with air conditioning.
