Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6218 France Ave Available 09/01/19 Extremely Spacious Edina Duplex - Huge Yard!! - Another great listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!



This 4 bedroom home offers plenty of space and storage for the whole family/roommates. Features two kitchens up and down, both with dishwashers, sinks and a refrigerator. Lower level also features two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Two more bedrooms and full bath on 2nd floor. Great deck off the back of the house that leads down to a HUGE YARD! Two car attached garage plus laundry in the home. Home also offers central air as well. Come see this gem!!



Tenant is responsible for utilities (Electric, Gas, Trash) along with lawn care and snow removal.

Owner pays for water and sewer charges.



The duplex is located just north of highway 62, on France Avenue. Very close to Southdale shopping center, bus lines, great restaurants and the trendy 50th and France shops.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply.



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



