Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large 4 Bedroom Edina Parkwood Knolls Home - Property Id: 148791



Large 4 bedroom / 3 bath rambler with 2 car attached garage on large lot in Parkwood Knolls. Property features a formal living room, family room and three season porch all on the main level along with 3 bedrooms. Edina school district. Property will available for rent/showing starting September 1. Lease term is flexible.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148791p

Property Id 148791



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5103206)