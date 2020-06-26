All apartments in Edina
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:32 AM

6036 Kellogg Ave

6036 Kellogg Avenue · (952) 960-0930
Location

6036 Kellogg Avenue, Edina, MN 55424
Pamela Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6036 Kellogg Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6036 Kellogg Ave Available 08/01/20 Charming 5 Br / 2 Ba w/ 1-Car Garage in Edina! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.com!

Conveniently located in Edina with easy access to Valley View Rd, only a block from Pamela Park and Snuffy's Malt Shop, and just minutes to Southdale, the Galleria, and many parks, shops, and restaurants.

This 1 1/2 story single family home features an eat-in kitchen, handsome hardwood floors, and two bedrooms on the main level. The upper level has a large master bedroom with a reading nook and walk-in closet. The finished basement includes a family room / den area and two bedrooms along with a tiled bathroom. There is also a 1-car detached garage and a partially fenced backyard to enjoy the summer.

Washer/dryer included. Pets considered. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for the lawn care and snow removal.

Call Phil at 952-905-6505 to set up a private tour, or visit Citiesrentals.com to view all of our available listings.

(RLNE3011494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6036 Kellogg Ave have any available units?
6036 Kellogg Ave has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6036 Kellogg Ave have?
Some of 6036 Kellogg Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6036 Kellogg Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6036 Kellogg Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6036 Kellogg Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6036 Kellogg Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6036 Kellogg Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6036 Kellogg Ave offers parking.
Does 6036 Kellogg Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6036 Kellogg Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6036 Kellogg Ave have a pool?
No, 6036 Kellogg Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6036 Kellogg Ave have accessible units?
No, 6036 Kellogg Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6036 Kellogg Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6036 Kellogg Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6036 Kellogg Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6036 Kellogg Ave has units with air conditioning.
