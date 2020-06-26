Amenities
6036 Kellogg Ave Available 08/01/20 Charming 5 Br / 2 Ba w/ 1-Car Garage in Edina! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.com!
Conveniently located in Edina with easy access to Valley View Rd, only a block from Pamela Park and Snuffy's Malt Shop, and just minutes to Southdale, the Galleria, and many parks, shops, and restaurants.
This 1 1/2 story single family home features an eat-in kitchen, handsome hardwood floors, and two bedrooms on the main level. The upper level has a large master bedroom with a reading nook and walk-in closet. The finished basement includes a family room / den area and two bedrooms along with a tiled bathroom. There is also a 1-car detached garage and a partially fenced backyard to enjoy the summer.
Washer/dryer included. Pets considered. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for the lawn care and snow removal.
Call Phil at 952-905-6505 to set up a private tour, or visit Citiesrentals.com to view all of our available listings.
(RLNE3011494)