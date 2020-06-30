All apartments in Edina
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:45 AM

5900 Sun Road

5900 Sun Road · No Longer Available
Location

5900 Sun Road, Edina, MN 55436
Countryside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another great listing from Richard and Renters Warehouse! and Renters Warehouse. Available Feb 1st! Great neighborhood in Edina! Close to Bredesen Park, and Jerry's grocery store. Centrally located off with quick access to Hwy 100. Five bedrooms, three baths, fireplace, central air, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 season porch, beautiful back yard. Sought after Edina school district! Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities, and responsible for lawn care and snow removal. (RENT $2900)(Security Deposit $2900) Schedule a showing online today! showmojo.com/richardkouco/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Sun Road have any available units?
5900 Sun Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5900 Sun Road have?
Some of 5900 Sun Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Sun Road currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Sun Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Sun Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5900 Sun Road is pet friendly.
Does 5900 Sun Road offer parking?
No, 5900 Sun Road does not offer parking.
Does 5900 Sun Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 Sun Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Sun Road have a pool?
No, 5900 Sun Road does not have a pool.
Does 5900 Sun Road have accessible units?
No, 5900 Sun Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Sun Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5900 Sun Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 Sun Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5900 Sun Road has units with air conditioning.

