5900 Sun Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Another great listing from Richard and Renters Warehouse! and Renters Warehouse. Available Feb 1st! Great neighborhood in Edina! Close to Bredesen Park, and Jerry's grocery store. Centrally located off with quick access to Hwy 100. Five bedrooms, three baths, fireplace, central air, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 season porch, beautiful back yard. Sought after Edina school district! Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities, and responsible for lawn care and snow removal. (RENT $2900)(Security Deposit $2900) Schedule a showing online today! showmojo.com/richardkouco/gallery