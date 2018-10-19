All apartments in Edina
Edina, MN
5508 France
5508 France

5508 France Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

5508 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55410
Minnehaha

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
France Ave - Property Id: 153537

5 blks from 50th and france . Hardwood floors newer kitchen with maple cabinets Dishwasher Garage stall This is a duplex in the heart of Edina
Freshly painted hardwood floors redone. New furnace. This duplex is in the Edina school system.
The owner does not participate in any housing assistance programs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153537p
Property Id 153537

(RLNE5133190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 France have any available units?
5508 France doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5508 France have?
Some of 5508 France's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 France currently offering any rent specials?
5508 France is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 France pet-friendly?
No, 5508 France is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 5508 France offer parking?
Yes, 5508 France offers parking.
Does 5508 France have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5508 France offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 France have a pool?
No, 5508 France does not have a pool.
Does 5508 France have accessible units?
No, 5508 France does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 France have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5508 France has units with dishwashers.
Does 5508 France have units with air conditioning?
No, 5508 France does not have units with air conditioning.
