5 blks from 50th and france . Hardwood floors newer kitchen with maple cabinets Dishwasher Garage stall This is a duplex in the heart of Edina Freshly painted hardwood floors redone. New furnace. This duplex is in the Edina school system. The owner does not participate in any housing assistance programs Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153537p Property Id 153537
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5508 France have any available units?
5508 France doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5508 France have?
Some of 5508 France's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 France currently offering any rent specials?
5508 France is not currently offering any rent specials.