Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:47 AM

5420 Countryside Road

5420 Countryside Road · No Longer Available
Location

5420 Countryside Road, Edina, MN 55436
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
new construction
Countryside neighborhood 6BR/6BA custom design build. Everything expected from high-end new construction including private Main Level Executive Office Suite, Mud Room with closed closet-sized cubbies/drop desk/sink/washer/dryer, Main and Upper Level Laundry and Family Rooms. Custom built-ins in nearly every room. Eat-in Kitchen has a Butlers Pantry, under cabinet microwave & beverage fridge, enamel inlay cabinets, large island with storage drawers on 4 sides. Incredible outdoor spaces: 3 patios, stone fireplace. Upper level 4BR/3BA plus family & laundry room. Lower level office, exercise room, recreation room, 6th Bedroom and full Bathroom.

This is not a rental. It is a unique opportunity for a qualified person or family to live in this house for an advertised fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Countryside Road have any available units?
5420 Countryside Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5420 Countryside Road have?
Some of 5420 Countryside Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Countryside Road currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Countryside Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Countryside Road pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Countryside Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 5420 Countryside Road offer parking?
No, 5420 Countryside Road does not offer parking.
Does 5420 Countryside Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 Countryside Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Countryside Road have a pool?
No, 5420 Countryside Road does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Countryside Road have accessible units?
No, 5420 Countryside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Countryside Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Countryside Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5420 Countryside Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5420 Countryside Road does not have units with air conditioning.
