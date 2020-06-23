5420 Countryside Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction gym clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry new construction

Countryside neighborhood 6BR/6BA custom design build. Everything expected from high-end new construction including private Main Level Executive Office Suite, Mud Room with closed closet-sized cubbies/drop desk/sink/washer/dryer, Main and Upper Level Laundry and Family Rooms. Custom built-ins in nearly every room. Eat-in Kitchen has a Butlers Pantry, under cabinet microwave & beverage fridge, enamel inlay cabinets, large island with storage drawers on 4 sides. Incredible outdoor spaces: 3 patios, stone fireplace. Upper level 4BR/3BA plus family & laundry room. Lower level office, exercise room, recreation room, 6th Bedroom and full Bathroom.



This is not a rental. It is a unique opportunity for a qualified person or family to live in this house for an advertised fee.