Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

425 Adams Ave

425 Adams Avenue South · (763) 458-6695
Location

425 Adams Avenue South, Edina, MN 55343
Presidents

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1564 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available Aug 1.
Very cute Cape Cod on a quiet corner lot close to Van Valkenburg Park in Northwest Edina. 3 bedrooms, 1Â½ baths, large upper bedroom with huge walk through closet. Nice size living room, formal dining room, large yard. Single Car Garage attached via breezeway/3 season porch. Additional two car garage available for $300/month. Close to everything! Higher efficient Windows, Furnace and Central Air that will save dollars making the home very utility friendly.
Within blocks of Excelsior and Blake Road and within blocks of highway 169.

Pet Policy - possible small dog with additional pet deposit.
Please call Julie with any questions and to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

