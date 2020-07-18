425 Adams Ave

Amenities

Available Aug 1.

Very cute Cape Cod on a quiet corner lot close to Van Valkenburg Park in Northwest Edina. 3 bedrooms, 1Â½ baths, large upper bedroom with huge walk through closet. Nice size living room, formal dining room, large yard. Single Car Garage attached via breezeway/3 season porch. Additional two car garage available for $300/month. Close to everything! Higher efficient Windows, Furnace and Central Air that will save dollars making the home very utility friendly.

Within blocks of Excelsior and Blake Road and within blocks of highway 169.



Pet Policy - possible small dog with additional pet deposit.

Please call Julie with any questions and to set up a showing.