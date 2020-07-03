All apartments in Eden Prairie
ReNew at Neil Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew at Neil Lake

11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy · (952) 392-8590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 239 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew at Neil Lake.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew at Neill Lake offers a picturesque community environment on Neill Lake in Eden Prairie, MN. Situated on 6 acres, residents enjoy paved trails through the woods and around the lake and access to the adjacent Preserve Association which includes a community room, outdoor pool, playground, tennis courts, volleyball courts, and a picnic area. The community also offers easy access to I-494, Hwy 5, Hwy 212, and Hwy 169 as well as several parks, schools, lakes, and shopping and entertainment options. Additional community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Our 1, 2 and 3-bedroom homes include upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, and energy-efficient lighting fixtures. Call to today to schedule a tour and learn why our residents love calling our community home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Underground garage $50/month, Detached garage $70/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew at Neil Lake have any available units?
ReNew at Neil Lake has 4 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does ReNew at Neil Lake have?
Some of ReNew at Neil Lake's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew at Neil Lake currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew at Neil Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ReNew at Neil Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew at Neil Lake is pet friendly.
Does ReNew at Neil Lake offer parking?
Yes, ReNew at Neil Lake offers parking.
Does ReNew at Neil Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, ReNew at Neil Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew at Neil Lake have a pool?
Yes, ReNew at Neil Lake has a pool.
Does ReNew at Neil Lake have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew at Neil Lake has accessible units.
Does ReNew at Neil Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew at Neil Lake has units with dishwashers.
