ReNew at Neil Lake

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew at Neill Lake offers a picturesque community environment on Neill Lake in Eden Prairie, MN. Situated on 6 acres, residents enjoy paved trails through the woods and around the lake and access to the adjacent Preserve Association which includes a community room, outdoor pool, playground, tennis courts, volleyball courts, and a picnic area. The community also offers easy access to I-494, Hwy 5, Hwy 212, and Hwy 169 as well as several parks, schools, lakes, and shopping and entertainment options. Additional community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Our 1, 2 and 3-bedroom homes include upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, and energy-efficient lighting fixtures. Call to today to schedule a tour and learn why our residents love calling our community home!