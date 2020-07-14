All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek

7475 Flying Cloud Drive · (612) 260-7330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 432 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 329 · Avail. now

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 941 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 328 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 484 · Avail. now

$1,667

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Unit 388 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
coffee bar
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
pool table
putting green
sauna
smoke-free community
The Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek - luxury apartments in Eden Prairie, MN. Featuring a contemporary, tranquil retreat from your busy life. Choose from unique one, two, or three bedroom apartments with an array of features including: spacious open floor plans, large bedrooms, and open kitchen areas. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in select units. Furnished apartments available! Don't wait & give us a call today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400 Per Household
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets per home.
restrictions: The Bluffs At Nine Mile Creek Is A Pet-Friendly Community! Dogs & Cats Are Welcome! Weight Limit: 100 lbs at full maturity. All pets must be spayed/neutered and all cats must be declawed. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Dogs
deposit: Dogs: $400 per dog/due at time of move in ($200 refundable)
rent: $30 per dog.
Cats
deposit: Cats: $300 per cat/due at time of move in ($150 refundable)
rent: $20 per cat.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Free Surface Lot Parking or Covered Parking Garage Space(s) Available for $75/month.
Storage Details: $40/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek have any available units?
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek has 13 units available starting at $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek have?
Some of Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek is pet friendly.
Does Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek offer parking?
Yes, Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek offers parking.
Does Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek have a pool?
Yes, Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek has a pool.
Does Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek has accessible units.
Does Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek has units with dishwashers.
