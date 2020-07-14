Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400 Per Household
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets per home.
restrictions: The Bluffs At Nine Mile Creek Is A Pet-Friendly Community! Dogs & Cats Are Welcome!
Weight Limit: 100 lbs at full maturity. All pets must be spayed/neutered and all cats must be declawed. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Dogs
deposit: Dogs: $400 per dog/due at time of move in ($200 refundable)
rent: $30 per dog.
Cats
deposit: Cats: $300 per cat/due at time of move in ($150 refundable)
rent: $20 per cat.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Free Surface Lot Parking or Covered Parking Garage Space(s) Available for $75/month.
Storage Details: $40/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.