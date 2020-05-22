Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

17108 New Market Drive Available 04/18/19 - Pet-Friendly! Please submit contact form for questions and to schedule a showing. Upscale traditional architecture home completely renovated and move in ready. This wonderful home sits on nearly a half acre of landscaped, private grounds, nestled in among some huge oaks and evergreens that back up to a nature pond. Tons of outdoor space, close to parks and lakes, including the LRT trail! Eden Prairie School district is one of the most desired districts in the state of MN!



(RLNE4635913)