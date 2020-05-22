All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 17108 New Market Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
17108 New Market Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17108 New Market Drive

17108 New Market Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

17108 New Market Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17108 New Market Drive Available 04/18/19 - Pet-Friendly! Please submit contact form for questions and to schedule a showing. Upscale traditional architecture home completely renovated and move in ready. This wonderful home sits on nearly a half acre of landscaped, private grounds, nestled in among some huge oaks and evergreens that back up to a nature pond. Tons of outdoor space, close to parks and lakes, including the LRT trail! Eden Prairie School district is one of the most desired districts in the state of MN!

(RLNE4635913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17108 New Market Drive have any available units?
17108 New Market Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
Is 17108 New Market Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17108 New Market Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17108 New Market Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17108 New Market Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17108 New Market Drive offer parking?
No, 17108 New Market Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17108 New Market Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17108 New Market Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17108 New Market Drive have a pool?
No, 17108 New Market Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17108 New Market Drive have accessible units?
No, 17108 New Market Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17108 New Market Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17108 New Market Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17108 New Market Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17108 New Market Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities