All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 11893 Dunhill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
11893 Dunhill Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11893 Dunhill Road

11893 Dunhill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

11893 Dunhill Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home set on corner lot in the desirable Carmel Park neighborhood. Exquisite finishes including Anderson hardwood floors, 6 panel doors, premium granite, and top of the line appliances. Large Windows allow for bright rooms and views of nature from every window. Directly across from Bryant Lake park and close to miles of running and biking trails.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11893 Dunhill Road have any available units?
11893 Dunhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11893 Dunhill Road have?
Some of 11893 Dunhill Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11893 Dunhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
11893 Dunhill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11893 Dunhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11893 Dunhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 11893 Dunhill Road offer parking?
No, 11893 Dunhill Road does not offer parking.
Does 11893 Dunhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11893 Dunhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11893 Dunhill Road have a pool?
No, 11893 Dunhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 11893 Dunhill Road have accessible units?
No, 11893 Dunhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11893 Dunhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11893 Dunhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities