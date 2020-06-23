11893 Dunhill Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home set on corner lot in the desirable Carmel Park neighborhood. Exquisite finishes including Anderson hardwood floors, 6 panel doors, premium granite, and top of the line appliances. Large Windows allow for bright rooms and views of nature from every window. Directly across from Bryant Lake park and close to miles of running and biking trails.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.