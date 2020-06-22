All apartments in Eden Prairie
11563 Wild Heron Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11563 Wild Heron Point

11563 Wild Heron Point · No Longer Available
Location

11563 Wild Heron Point, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Dramatic walkout rambler with grand open spaces & walls of windows! Sunny south facing on a wooded lot. Updated kitchen, refinished warm stained hardwood floors, built-ins & enameled mill work. Main floor owners suite with huge walk-in closet. Cedar roof!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11563 Wild Heron Point have any available units?
11563 Wild Heron Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11563 Wild Heron Point have?
Some of 11563 Wild Heron Point's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11563 Wild Heron Point currently offering any rent specials?
11563 Wild Heron Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11563 Wild Heron Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 11563 Wild Heron Point is pet friendly.
Does 11563 Wild Heron Point offer parking?
No, 11563 Wild Heron Point does not offer parking.
Does 11563 Wild Heron Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11563 Wild Heron Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11563 Wild Heron Point have a pool?
No, 11563 Wild Heron Point does not have a pool.
Does 11563 Wild Heron Point have accessible units?
No, 11563 Wild Heron Point does not have accessible units.
Does 11563 Wild Heron Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 11563 Wild Heron Point does not have units with dishwashers.
