10518 Sherman Dr

Amenities
Available NOW!
Totally updated top to bottom four-bedroom, two-bath home in great Eden Prairie location! Right off of Pioneer Trail and close to 169, 494 and shopping, dining and entertainment!
This home boasts beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and both of the spacious upper-level bedrooms, tasteful, light grey-toned paint, and updated lighting.
The kitchen features newer black, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and granite countertops!
The large lower level family room is perfect for movie nights with a warm fireplace on those cold winter nights.
Two nice-sized bedrooms, an updated 3/4 bath, and laundry with brand new washer and dryer complete the lower level.
Bring your pets! Fully fenced backyard for your pups! Two max, dogs and cats, total weight under 100 pounds. $250 pet deposit per pet, $25 pet rent per pet.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 6 of occupants
Available NOW!
Two-car attached garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 for additional information.