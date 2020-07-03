All apartments in Eden Prairie
10518 Sherman Dr

10518 Sherman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10518 Sherman Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW!

Totally updated top to bottom four-bedroom, two-bath home in great Eden Prairie location! Right off of Pioneer Trail and close to 169, 494 and shopping, dining and entertainment!

This home boasts beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and both of the spacious upper-level bedrooms, tasteful, light grey-toned paint, and updated lighting.

The kitchen features newer black, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and granite countertops!

The large lower level family room is perfect for movie nights with a warm fireplace on those cold winter nights.

Two nice-sized bedrooms, an updated 3/4 bath, and laundry with brand new washer and dryer complete the lower level.

Bring your pets! Fully fenced backyard for your pups! Two max, dogs and cats, total weight under 100 pounds. $250 pet deposit per pet, $25 pet rent per pet.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 6 of occupants
Available NOW!
Two-car attached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10518 Sherman Dr have any available units?
10518 Sherman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 10518 Sherman Dr have?
Some of 10518 Sherman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10518 Sherman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10518 Sherman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10518 Sherman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10518 Sherman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10518 Sherman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10518 Sherman Dr offers parking.
Does 10518 Sherman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10518 Sherman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10518 Sherman Dr have a pool?
No, 10518 Sherman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10518 Sherman Dr have accessible units?
No, 10518 Sherman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10518 Sherman Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10518 Sherman Dr has units with dishwashers.

