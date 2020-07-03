10518 Sherman Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available NOW!



Totally updated top to bottom four-bedroom, two-bath home in great Eden Prairie location! Right off of Pioneer Trail and close to 169, 494 and shopping, dining and entertainment!



This home boasts beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and both of the spacious upper-level bedrooms, tasteful, light grey-toned paint, and updated lighting.



The kitchen features newer black, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and granite countertops!



The large lower level family room is perfect for movie nights with a warm fireplace on those cold winter nights.



Two nice-sized bedrooms, an updated 3/4 bath, and laundry with brand new washer and dryer complete the lower level.



Bring your pets! Fully fenced backyard for your pups! Two max, dogs and cats, total weight under 100 pounds. $250 pet deposit per pet, $25 pet rent per pet.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 6 of occupants

Two-car attached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 for additional information.