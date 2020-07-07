5249 Jersey Ave N

Amenities

Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 bath MOVE IN Ready Home - Property Id: 265617



This home has a large yard with recent updates throughout the home. Walk-in the front door to a large living room, updated kitchen,2 Bedrooms on the main floor with full bath, large rec room and 1 bedroom on the lower level with 3/4 bath and laundry room. Two-car detached garage. Tenants will take care of utilities & handle the lawn & snow care. PETS welcome with deposit and owners written approval. This owner doesn't not accept section 8.

The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.

$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.

Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls

