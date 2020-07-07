All apartments in Crystal
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

5249 Jersey Ave N

5249 Jersey Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5249 Jersey Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55428
Becker

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 bath MOVE IN Ready Home - Property Id: 265617

This home has a large yard with recent updates throughout the home. Walk-in the front door to a large living room, updated kitchen,2 Bedrooms on the main floor with full bath, large rec room and 1 bedroom on the lower level with 3/4 bath and laundry room. Two-car detached garage. Tenants will take care of utilities & handle the lawn & snow care. PETS welcome with deposit and owners written approval. This owner doesn't not accept section 8.
The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.
$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265617
Property Id 265617

(RLNE5717797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5249 Jersey Ave N have any available units?
5249 Jersey Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
What amenities does 5249 Jersey Ave N have?
Some of 5249 Jersey Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5249 Jersey Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5249 Jersey Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5249 Jersey Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5249 Jersey Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5249 Jersey Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5249 Jersey Ave N offers parking.
Does 5249 Jersey Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5249 Jersey Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5249 Jersey Ave N have a pool?
No, 5249 Jersey Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5249 Jersey Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5249 Jersey Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5249 Jersey Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5249 Jersey Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5249 Jersey Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5249 Jersey Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

