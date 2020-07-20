4526 Adair Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 pet friendly

Another new listing brought to you by Charity Ashpole and Renters Warehouse. This single-family home is ready for you to move in! Available 6/1! 2 bedrooms on the main level, 3rd bedroom in the basement. Kitchen with eat-in area & large living room. Family room in the basement with updated bathroom. The huge, fenced-in backyard has a patio ready for a bonfire. This home is located in a beautiful quiet neighborhood. Close to eateries, parks, bus stops, shopping/entertainment areas & easy access to hwy 100. Tenants take care of all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. Pets considered with deposit. Not eligible for Section 8. $55/application/adult. (Monthly Rent- $1700) (Security Deposit- $1700) (One Time Admin Fee- $150) (Monthly Processing Fee-$7).