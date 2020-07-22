All apartments in Crystal
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

4306 Brunswick Ave N

4306 Brunswick Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4306 Brunswick Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55422
Welcome Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming one bedroom, one bathroom home! This unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, laundry, a fenced in backyard with a shed, and a 2 car detached garage. Great den/office space located on the lower level.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=io9Clfxd5F0&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available 1/6/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4306 Brunswick Ave N have any available units?
4306 Brunswick Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
What amenities does 4306 Brunswick Ave N have?
Some of 4306 Brunswick Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4306 Brunswick Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4306 Brunswick Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4306 Brunswick Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4306 Brunswick Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4306 Brunswick Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4306 Brunswick Ave N offers parking.
Does 4306 Brunswick Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4306 Brunswick Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4306 Brunswick Ave N have a pool?
No, 4306 Brunswick Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4306 Brunswick Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4306 Brunswick Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4306 Brunswick Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4306 Brunswick Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4306 Brunswick Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4306 Brunswick Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
