4306 Brunswick Ave N

Charming one bedroom, one bathroom home! This unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, laundry, a fenced in backyard with a shed, and a 2 car detached garage. Great den/office space located on the lower level.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=io9Clfxd5F0&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available 1/6/20

