8867 89th Street Circle S

This move-in ready Cottage Grove rambler has 3 bedrooms on one level, is super clean, and has updates through-out. New kitchen appliances, fresh paint, new kitchen/dining area flooring, new carpet, updated full bath, new faucets, new light fixtures, and refinished hardwood floors in the living room and hallway on the main level. Off the living room there is a large patio, fenced back yard, & storage shed. There’s even a second garage door on back side of garage for easy access to move things in and out. This home has a newer furnace, A/C, water heater, and water softener. The lower level also has fresh paint and new carpet. It has a non-conforming bedroom that could be used as an office or additional storage. There is also a classic bar, a built-in booth, and rec area. Close to parks, shopping, highway access, and more! No pets, Section 8, or smoking.