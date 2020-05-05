All apartments in Cottage Grove
8867 89th Street Circle S
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:25 AM

8867 89th Street Circle S

8867 89th Street Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

8867 89th Street Circle South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This move-in ready Cottage Grove rambler has 3 bedrooms on one level, is super clean, and has updates through-out. New kitchen appliances, fresh paint, new kitchen/dining area flooring, new carpet, updated full bath, new faucets, new light fixtures, and refinished hardwood floors in the living room and hallway on the main level. Off the living room there is a large patio, fenced back yard, & storage shed. There’s even a second garage door on back side of garage for easy access to move things in and out. This home has a newer furnace, A/C, water heater, and water softener. The lower level also has fresh paint and new carpet. It has a non-conforming bedroom that could be used as an office or additional storage. There is also a classic bar, a built-in booth, and rec area. Close to parks, shopping, highway access, and more! No pets, Section 8, or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8867 89th Street Circle S have any available units?
8867 89th Street Circle S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 8867 89th Street Circle S have?
Some of 8867 89th Street Circle S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8867 89th Street Circle S currently offering any rent specials?
8867 89th Street Circle S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8867 89th Street Circle S pet-friendly?
No, 8867 89th Street Circle S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 8867 89th Street Circle S offer parking?
Yes, 8867 89th Street Circle S offers parking.
Does 8867 89th Street Circle S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8867 89th Street Circle S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8867 89th Street Circle S have a pool?
No, 8867 89th Street Circle S does not have a pool.
Does 8867 89th Street Circle S have accessible units?
No, 8867 89th Street Circle S does not have accessible units.
Does 8867 89th Street Circle S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8867 89th Street Circle S has units with dishwashers.
Does 8867 89th Street Circle S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8867 89th Street Circle S has units with air conditioning.

