Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

8830 92nd Street S.

8830 92nd St S · No Longer Available
Location

8830 92nd St S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
8830 92nd Street S. Available 05/01/20 Very spacious *3Bed*1.5Bath Townhome in Cottage Grove- Available May 1 - Great location, very spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. MAIN LEVEL: large living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with oak cabinetry and breakfast bar, informal dining room with built in desk area. Half bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL: Master bedroom with walk through bath. Two other nice size bedrooms and laundry room also on this level. Nice location, with easy highway access. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Small pets ok. Available May 1, 2020

(RLNE3438047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8830 92nd Street S. have any available units?
8830 92nd Street S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
Is 8830 92nd Street S. currently offering any rent specials?
8830 92nd Street S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8830 92nd Street S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8830 92nd Street S. is pet friendly.
Does 8830 92nd Street S. offer parking?
No, 8830 92nd Street S. does not offer parking.
Does 8830 92nd Street S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8830 92nd Street S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8830 92nd Street S. have a pool?
No, 8830 92nd Street S. does not have a pool.
Does 8830 92nd Street S. have accessible units?
No, 8830 92nd Street S. does not have accessible units.
Does 8830 92nd Street S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8830 92nd Street S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8830 92nd Street S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8830 92nd Street S. does not have units with air conditioning.

