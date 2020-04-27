Amenities

8830 92nd Street S. Available 05/01/20 Very spacious *3Bed*1.5Bath Townhome in Cottage Grove- Available May 1 - Great location, very spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. MAIN LEVEL: large living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with oak cabinetry and breakfast bar, informal dining room with built in desk area. Half bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL: Master bedroom with walk through bath. Two other nice size bedrooms and laundry room also on this level. Nice location, with easy highway access. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Small pets ok. Available May 1, 2020



(RLNE3438047)