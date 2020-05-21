Amenities

8715 Ivywood Ave S Available 07/01/20 Many updates! *5Bed*2Bath*Cottage Grove*Available July 1! - This large, split-level home is well cared for and has had many updates including: freshly painted throughout, newer carpet in most of the house, newer kitchen cabinets, and more! Almost 2,000 sqft of living space with 5 good-sized bedrooms- Must See!



The upper level features a spacious living room with lots of natural light, kitchen with newer cabinets, and dining area. Full bathroom and three bedrooms also on this level.



The lower level has a very large family room with fireplace and access to the backyard/patio. Another bathroom and two more bedrooms also on this level. This house also has a large, fenced-in backyard and two car garage.



Two small pets or one medium/large pet allowed- pet deposit required, please inquire about breed restrictions. Tenants responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Must See! This house is ready for move in- Available July 1!



*Sorry, this property doesnt participate in the section 8 program.



