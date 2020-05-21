All apartments in Cottage Grove
8715 Ivywood Ave S
Last updated May 21 2020

8715 Ivywood Ave S

8715 Ivywood Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8715 Ivywood Avenue South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
8715 Ivywood Ave S Available 07/01/20 Many updates! *5Bed*2Bath*Cottage Grove*Available July 1! - This large, split-level home is well cared for and has had many updates including: freshly painted throughout, newer carpet in most of the house, newer kitchen cabinets, and more! Almost 2,000 sqft of living space with 5 good-sized bedrooms- Must See!

The upper level features a spacious living room with lots of natural light, kitchen with newer cabinets, and dining area. Full bathroom and three bedrooms also on this level.

The lower level has a very large family room with fireplace and access to the backyard/patio. Another bathroom and two more bedrooms also on this level. This house also has a large, fenced-in backyard and two car garage.

Two small pets or one medium/large pet allowed- pet deposit required, please inquire about breed restrictions. Tenants responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Must See! This house is ready for move in- Available July 1!

*Sorry, this property doesnt participate in the section 8 program.

(RLNE4345932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 Ivywood Ave S have any available units?
8715 Ivywood Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 8715 Ivywood Ave S have?
Some of 8715 Ivywood Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 Ivywood Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
8715 Ivywood Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 Ivywood Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 8715 Ivywood Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 8715 Ivywood Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 8715 Ivywood Ave S offers parking.
Does 8715 Ivywood Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8715 Ivywood Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 Ivywood Ave S have a pool?
No, 8715 Ivywood Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 8715 Ivywood Ave S have accessible units?
No, 8715 Ivywood Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 Ivywood Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8715 Ivywood Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8715 Ivywood Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8715 Ivywood Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

