6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. Available 11/01/19 It's NOT "Meh" @ Meadow!!! - Picture perfect multi-level townhome in mint condition with easy access to everywhere. Open floor plan with kitchen looking into living room complete with fireplace and deck. Other details apply:

Application Fee = $55/Adult

Rent = $1,350/Month

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, if Applicable

Available = 11.1.19

Smoking = NO (Not Even Outside)

Section 8 = NOT APPROVED

Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, Deposit

Tenant Utilities = Gas/Electric/Phone/Cable/Internet

Owner Utilities = Water/Sewer/Trash/Exterior Maintenance (HOA Dues Included in Rent)



