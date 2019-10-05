All apartments in Cottage Grove
6908 Meadow Grass Lane S.
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

6908 Meadow Grass Lane S.

6908 Meadow Grass Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

6908 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. Available 11/01/19 It's NOT "Meh" @ Meadow!!! - Picture perfect multi-level townhome in mint condition with easy access to everywhere. Open floor plan with kitchen looking into living room complete with fireplace and deck. Other details apply:
Application Fee = $55/Adult
Rent = $1,350/Month
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, if Applicable
Available = 11.1.19
Smoking = NO (Not Even Outside)
Section 8 = NOT APPROVED
Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, Deposit
Tenant Utilities = Gas/Electric/Phone/Cable/Internet
Owner Utilities = Water/Sewer/Trash/Exterior Maintenance (HOA Dues Included in Rent)

(RLNE5163238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. have any available units?
6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. have?
Some of 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. currently offering any rent specials?
6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. is pet friendly.
Does 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. offer parking?
No, 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not offer parking.
Does 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. have a pool?
No, 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not have a pool.
Does 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. have accessible units?
No, 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6908 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not have units with air conditioning.
