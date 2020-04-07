Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

6776 Meadow Grass Ln S Available 05/01/20 Spacious *3Bed*2Bath Townhome- Cottage Grove- Available Apr 15-May 1 - This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath townhome has an open floor plan and has been well-maintained. LOWER LEVEL- Large entry way with closet. Laundry room and access to 2-car garage. MAIN LEVEL- Dining room, living room with gas fireplace and access to small deck, kitchen with breakfast bar, 3/4 bath, and one bedroom. UPPER LEVEL- Two more nice sized bedrooms, full bath with tub, and hall closet. Over 1500 square feet.



Water/sewer, trash, and lawn care/snow removal included. One small pet ok. Available for move in anytime between Apr 15 - May 1, 2020.



*Note: this property does not participate in the section 8 program.



