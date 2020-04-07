All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:12 AM

6776 Meadow Grass Ln S

6776 Meadow Grass Lane South · (612) 888-0801
Location

6776 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6776 Meadow Grass Ln S · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6776 Meadow Grass Ln S Available 05/01/20 Spacious *3Bed*2Bath Townhome- Cottage Grove- Available Apr 15-May 1 - This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath townhome has an open floor plan and has been well-maintained. LOWER LEVEL- Large entry way with closet. Laundry room and access to 2-car garage. MAIN LEVEL- Dining room, living room with gas fireplace and access to small deck, kitchen with breakfast bar, 3/4 bath, and one bedroom. UPPER LEVEL- Two more nice sized bedrooms, full bath with tub, and hall closet. Over 1500 square feet.

Water/sewer, trash, and lawn care/snow removal included. One small pet ok. Available for move in anytime between Apr 15 - May 1, 2020.

*Note: this property does not participate in the section 8 program.

(RLNE5684327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

