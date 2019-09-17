6742 Meadow Grass Lane South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27a24950d4 ---- Welcome to Pine Summit of Cottage Grove! This 3 Bedroom 1,540 square foot property has a very well planned three level layout. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar, dining area and a main level 3/4 Bathroom! The main level also features a gas burning Fireplace in the Living room and a sliding glass door walkout to your private Patio First Bedroom and Carpeted flooring throughout the townhome as well. The upper level offers the very private Master Quarters: A 2nd private Bedroom with a Full Bathroom and Deep Walk in Closet. Finished Lower level with Carpeted Foyer, entrance to the Home via Garage and Laundry Room! Available: October 11, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow & Trash Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $55 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. © 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.