Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

6742 Meadow Grass Lane South

6742 Meadow Grass Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

6742 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27a24950d4 ---- Welcome to Pine Summit of Cottage Grove! This 3 Bedroom 1,540 square foot property has a very well planned three level layout. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar, dining area and a main level 3/4 Bathroom! The main level also features a gas burning Fireplace in the Living room and a sliding glass door walkout to your private Patio First Bedroom and Carpeted flooring throughout the townhome as well. The upper level offers the very private Master Quarters: A 2nd private Bedroom with a Full Bathroom and Deep Walk in Closet. Finished Lower level with Carpeted Foyer, entrance to the Home via Garage and Laundry Room! Available: October 11, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow & Trash Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $55 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. &copy; 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South have any available units?
6742 Meadow Grass Lane South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South have?
Some of 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South currently offering any rent specials?
6742 Meadow Grass Lane South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South is pet friendly.
Does 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South offer parking?
Yes, 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South offers parking.
Does 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South have a pool?
No, 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South does not have a pool.
Does 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South have accessible units?
No, 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South does not have accessible units.
Does 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6742 Meadow Grass Lane South has units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

