Coon Rapids, MN
2875 113th Ave Nw
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:33 AM

2875 113th Ave Nw

2875 113th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2875 113th Avenue Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ready to move in October 4,2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2875 113th Ave Nw have any available units?
2875 113th Ave Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
Is 2875 113th Ave Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2875 113th Ave Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2875 113th Ave Nw pet-friendly?
No, 2875 113th Ave Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 2875 113th Ave Nw offer parking?
No, 2875 113th Ave Nw does not offer parking.
Does 2875 113th Ave Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2875 113th Ave Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2875 113th Ave Nw have a pool?
No, 2875 113th Ave Nw does not have a pool.
Does 2875 113th Ave Nw have accessible units?
No, 2875 113th Ave Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2875 113th Ave Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2875 113th Ave Nw has units with dishwashers.
Does 2875 113th Ave Nw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2875 113th Ave Nw has units with air conditioning.
