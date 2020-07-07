1830 121 Lane North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful 1,056 square-foot two-story townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available now in Coon Rapids! Features a spacious living room with hardwood flooring and located in a great school district (11-Anoka-Hennepin) in the area. Security Deposit: $1,350. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for Electric and Gas. Water/Sewer, Trash Removal, Yard Care and Snow Removal are included in rent! A max of 1 pet is allowed with additional fees (breed restrictions may apply). Amenities include an attached 1-car garage, central A/C, in-unit washer and dryer, microwave above the kitchen backsplash, water softener, dishwasher and front patio! Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today! Hurry, this property wont last long!