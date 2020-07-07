All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:45 PM

1830 121 Lane North

1830 121st Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1830 121st Lane Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful 1,056 square-foot two-story townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available now in Coon Rapids! Features a spacious living room with hardwood flooring and located in a great school district (11-Anoka-Hennepin) in the area. Security Deposit: $1,350. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for Electric and Gas. Water/Sewer, Trash Removal, Yard Care and Snow Removal are included in rent! A max of 1 pet is allowed with additional fees (breed restrictions may apply). Amenities include an attached 1-car garage, central A/C, in-unit washer and dryer, microwave above the kitchen backsplash, water softener, dishwasher and front patio! Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today! Hurry, this property wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

