12869 Flamingo St NW

Amenities
AVAIL NOW! QUICK MOVE IN OK...
WESTON WOODS Development!
Clean, great area, location right off Hanson Blvd.
Newer carpet and paint throughout home.
Enjoy 2 bedrooms, lofted den, walk-thru master bath/whirlpool tub and separate shower, WASHER AND DRYER on Upper level.
Main level features galley kitchen, spacious living room with huge windows for lots of natural light,
1/2 bath, pantry, nice dining area.
2 car garage, unfinished basement and utility. Room for rec room and storage.
Parks, trails, and dog parks nearby! Close to shopping centers and restaurants.
Income must be 3 times rent
Sorry Govt. Subsidies
Clean back ground check/screening
NO PETS ALLOWED.
Rent includes - HOA/Trash
Tenant pays - Gas/Elec/Water/Sewer
APPLY for this home or showing AGENT request on our website -
WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com