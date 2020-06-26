All apartments in Coon Rapids
Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
12869 Flamingo St NW
Last updated May 28 2019 at 7:43 AM

12869 Flamingo St NW

12869 Flamingo Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12869 Flamingo Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AVAIL NOW! QUICK MOVE IN OK...

WESTON WOODS Development!

Clean, great area, location right off Hanson Blvd.
Newer carpet and paint throughout home.
Enjoy 2 bedrooms, lofted den, walk-thru master bath/whirlpool tub and separate shower, WASHER AND DRYER on Upper level.

Main level features galley kitchen, spacious living room with huge windows for lots of natural light,
1/2 bath, pantry, nice dining area.

2 car garage, unfinished basement and utility. Room for rec room and storage.

Parks, trails, and dog parks nearby! Close to shopping centers and restaurants.

Income must be 3 times rent
Sorry Govt. Subsidies
Clean back ground check/screening

NO PETS ALLOWED.

Rent includes - HOA/Trash
Tenant pays - Gas/Elec/Water/Sewer

APPLY for this home or showing AGENT request on our website -

WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12869 Flamingo St NW have any available units?
12869 Flamingo St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 12869 Flamingo St NW have?
Some of 12869 Flamingo St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12869 Flamingo St NW currently offering any rent specials?
12869 Flamingo St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12869 Flamingo St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 12869 Flamingo St NW is pet friendly.
Does 12869 Flamingo St NW offer parking?
Yes, 12869 Flamingo St NW offers parking.
Does 12869 Flamingo St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12869 Flamingo St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12869 Flamingo St NW have a pool?
Yes, 12869 Flamingo St NW has a pool.
Does 12869 Flamingo St NW have accessible units?
No, 12869 Flamingo St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12869 Flamingo St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12869 Flamingo St NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 12869 Flamingo St NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12869 Flamingo St NW has units with air conditioning.
