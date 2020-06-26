12869 Flamingo St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

AVAIL NOW! QUICK MOVE IN OK...



WESTON WOODS Development!



Clean, great area, location right off Hanson Blvd.

Newer carpet and paint throughout home.

Enjoy 2 bedrooms, lofted den, walk-thru master bath/whirlpool tub and separate shower, WASHER AND DRYER on Upper level.



Main level features galley kitchen, spacious living room with huge windows for lots of natural light,

1/2 bath, pantry, nice dining area.



2 car garage, unfinished basement and utility. Room for rec room and storage.



Parks, trails, and dog parks nearby! Close to shopping centers and restaurants.



Income must be 3 times rent

Sorry Govt. Subsidies

Clean back ground check/screening



NO PETS ALLOWED.



Rent includes - HOA/Trash

Tenant pays - Gas/Elec/Water/Sewer



APPLY for this home or showing AGENT request on our website -



WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com