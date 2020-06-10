All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:53 PM

11949 Crocus Street Northwest

11949 Crocus Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

11949 Crocus Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Thompson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come check out this rambler with spacious main level living! This home is located in a great neighborhood and is within walking distance to the schools. Great fenced in yard and 2 car, detached garage. All bedrooms are on the main level, second bath is connected to the master bedroom. Kitchen is complete with ceramic tile and carpeting is found throughout home. Large, unfinished basement with laundry hook-up and much space for play area or storage.

DISCLAIMER:

We appreciate your interest in this rental property! Please note, there is a high volume of interest on our rental properties. The best way to schedule a showing is online. Several showings are done open house style, with multiple interested parties. This minimizes the inconvenience to our current tenants, whose time we want to remain respectful of. If after viewing the property you feel this is the perfect fit for you, please apply after verifying you meet all of our application qualifications.

Advertised prices include a rent credit for snow removal/lawn care whether if done personally or by services an association provides.

LEASE TERMS:
• Pets w/owner approval only. Service animals are protected by the Fair Housing Act and allowed in all properties.
• Net income must be 2.5x the base rent. If unable to meet this requirement, the option to pay a pro-rated amount prior to move-in is available.
• Must be with current employer 6+ months. Exceptions are considered if moving from out of area to accept a job offer.
• Sound financials are required. History of returned payments, collection accounts, late payments and overdrafts negatively impact application.
• Must have verifiable positive rental history from current and most recent prior landlord.
• No unlawful detainers or evictions. Exceptions made if paid off in full and not within the past 5 years.
• No felony convictions within the last 10 years. Multiple felony or violent/sexual assault convictions are subject to 20 years.
• The nature, severity, and number of offenses in the last 10 years may impact approval.
• All adults 18+ must apply and meet the above guidelines
• Application fee is $50/person for credit & criminal background screening
• Lease terms are generally 12 months. We do not have our leases end during the months of October – February. Terms will be modified to reflect. If another lease term is available, it will be included in the listing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

